GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 21, 2024

10/18/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information. 

Monday, Oct. 21

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Bertram Elementary School, 315 Main St., Bertram

Agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for more information.

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

Agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for more information.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • consideration of a new speed limit on Texas 29 within city limits
  • consideration of purchasing vehicles for Code Enforcement, Fire Department, Electric Department, Water/Wastewater Department, and Streets Department
  • resolution for a public hearing regarding amending impact fees

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for more information.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • resolution to select a proposal, award a contract to proposer, and authorize the city manager to execute the contract on behalf of the city

