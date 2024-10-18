GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 21, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Oct. 21

6 p.m. regular meeting

Bertram Elementary School, 315 Main St., Bertram

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

Tuesday, Oct. 22

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

consideration of a new speed limit on Texas 29 within city limits

consideration of purchasing vehicles for Code Enforcement, Fire Department, Electric Department, Water/Wastewater Department, and Streets Department

resolution for a public hearing regarding amending impact fees

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Thursday, Oct. 24

6 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

On the agenda:

resolution to select a proposal, award a contract to proposer, and authorize the city manager to execute the contract on behalf of the city

