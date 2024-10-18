GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 21, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Oct. 21
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Bertram Elementary School, 315 Main St., Bertram
Agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for more information.
Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Administration Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
Agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for more information.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
- consideration of a new speed limit on Texas 29 within city limits
- consideration of purchasing vehicles for Code Enforcement, Fire Department, Electric Department, Water/Wastewater Department, and Streets Department
- resolution for a public hearing regarding amending impact fees
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda was not posted at the time of this story’s publication. Click the above link for more information.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. special meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
- resolution to select a proposal, award a contract to proposer, and authorize the city manager to execute the contract on behalf of the city