Meet the Pilots in Granite Shoals Oct. 19

Pilots from across the Hill Country fly into Granite Shoals on Saturday, Oct. 19, for a meet-and-greet with the community. This is the third Meet the Pilots event hosted by the city to encourage public engagement with the municipal airport.

Between five and nine pilots, along with first responder vehicles, are expected to make an appearance at Bob Sylvester Airpark, 810 Mystic Drive, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Among the promised attendees are an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter and crew.

“We are so grateful that the majority of the community sees the airport as a positive thing,” Granite Shoals Airport Advisory Committee Chairman Robin Ruff told DailyTrib.com.

Planes and pilots will be on site by 8:30 a.m., and the airport will officially shut down to fly-ins until everyone is safely off site by 11:30 a.m.

