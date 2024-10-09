Be a holiday ‘angel’ for kids in need

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area needs donors for its annual CASA Angel Tree Toy Drive. Angel Trees will be placed at local businesses with holiday wish lists for kids in need.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a nonprofit organization that supports and guides children through the foster care system until they are returned home and reunited with their family or adopted. The Highland Lakes branch serves Burnet, Llano, Blanco, Lampasas, and San Saba counties.

Angel tree donors commit to fulfilling a wish list from one of the 200 children projected to be part of the program this year.

CASA volunteers are in the process of collecting request cards from participating kids, which will be placed on Angel Trees by Nov. 14.

“We simply could not do it without you!” reads a media release from CASA for the Highland Lakes Area. “As more and more children are removed from their home in the area, the need (for donations) has grown.”

To get involved, call 325-388-3440 or email AngelTree@HighlandLakesCASA.com.

Donations should be made by Dec. 12 and turned in to the CASA office at 1719 Ridgeview Drive in Kingsland. Donations of gift cards in increments of $25 are also accepted.

dakota@thepicayune.com

