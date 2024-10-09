Science Mill’s ‘Illuminate’ benefit Oct. 26

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Science Mill is located at 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

The Science Mill’s annual benefit will “Illuminate” supporters on all the STEM museum has to offer. The fundraiser is 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the nonprofit learning facility, 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City. Supporters will enjoy food, drinks, and live music.

The hands-on Science Mill features 50-plus exhibits on science, technology, engineering, and math for visitors of all ages as well as special events and programs throughout the year.

Tickets to “Illuminate” are $100 a person and $150 a couple. Sponsorships start at $1,000. Proceeds go toward Science Mill programs that promote science literacy and STEM careers.

The all-woman cover band Sister Golden Hair will perform hits from the 1960s and ‘70s. Local restaurants, breweries, and wineries will provide food and refreshments.

Visit the “Illuminate” event page on the Science Mill website to purchase tickets.

