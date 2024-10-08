Burnet Demolition Derby crashes for scholarship cash

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A past Demolition Derby in Burnet. The next one is Oct. 12 at the Burnet County Fairgrounds. File photo

The Burnet County Rodeo Association is revving up for its semi-annual Demolition Derby on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet. Gates open at 4 p.m. The action starts at around 6 p.m.

Watch large and compact cars smash into each other as they compete to be the last one running.

Day-of admission is $20 for ages 10 and older, $15 for kids 6-9, and free for those 5 and younger. Purchase tickets online for discounts.

A cooler fee is $10. No glass bottles are allowed. Food and refreshments will be sold at the event.

Proceeds from the Demolition Derby help the Burnet County Rodeo Association fund scholarships and support youth programs in the community.

“The Demolition Derby is our last fundraiser before we start planning for the next year,” said Rustey Ward, an association member, in an interview with KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune host Mac McClennahan. “We use the funds to give back to the children of Burnet County and keep the Western heritage alive.”

Shopping and games vendors will be set up at the event, and people can enter a raffle for a chance to win a Yeti cooler.

For more information about the Burnet Demolition Derby, call Ward at 512-234-0794 or Brent Nichols at 512-663-2856.

