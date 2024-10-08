Circus coming to Granite Shoals
The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus brings the big top to Quarry Park in Granite Shoals on Thursday, Oct. 10, for back-to-back performances of its 90-minute show. Expect to see big cats, aerialists, clowns, daredevils, horseback acrobatics, and more under the tented, one-ring circus.
Performances are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals.
Buy early bird tickets online until 10 p.m. Wednesday at $13 for ages 13 and older and $8 for children (2-12 years) and seniors (65 and older). Tickets at the door are $16 for 13 and older and $9 for children and seniors. Tots under 2 get in free.
The weather forecast for Thursday in the Highland Lakes shows clear skies and highs in the mid-90s and cooler temperatures by the 7:30 p.m. performance.
The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is in town for one night only before moving on to Ingram on Friday. It’s in Johnson City on Wednesday night.