‘Estherella’ one weekend only at Hill Country Community Theatre
Tickets are on sale for the Hill Country Community Theatre’s first special event of Season 39, “Estherella.” The award-winning musical reimagines the biblical story of Esther with a present-day twist. The limited engagement runs Nov. 15-17 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cottonwood Shores theater, 4003 FM 2147 West.
“Estherella” brings the Old Testament tale of Esther, a Jewish orphan who becomes the Queen of Persia, to a modern-day California setting. The light-hearted musical combines history, romance, and comedy, which has earned it critical praise for originality and a Best Original Script nomination and Best Original Score award at the San Antonio Globe Awards.
The Cinderella-like narrative introduces Esther as a sharp-witted, spirited young woman who navigates a political and historical drama with an American touch under her cousin Mordecai’s guidance.
The HCCT promises a production that appeals to viewers of all ages. Tickets are $27 for adults and $17 for youth, plus fees. Purchase them at thehcct.org or by calling the box office at 830-798-8944.
The HCCT’s Season 39 continues in December with “A Christmas Story.”