SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

‘Estherella’ one weekend only at Hill Country Community Theatre

10/22/24 | DailyTrib.com

Purchase tickets now for the Hill Country Community Theatre’s first special event of the season, the award-winning musical ‘Estherella.’ It runs Nov. 15-17 at the Cottonwood Shores theater.

Tickets are on sale for the Hill Country Community Theatre’s first special event of Season 39, “Estherella.” The award-winning musical reimagines the biblical story of Esther with a present-day twist. The limited engagement runs Nov. 15-17 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cottonwood Shores theater, 4003 FM 2147 West.

“Estherella” brings the Old Testament tale of Esther, a Jewish orphan who becomes the Queen of Persia, to a modern-day California setting. The light-hearted musical combines history, romance, and comedy, which has earned it critical praise for originality and a Best Original Script nomination and Best Original Score award at the San Antonio Globe Awards.

The Cinderella-like narrative introduces Esther as a sharp-witted, spirited young woman who navigates a political and historical drama with an American touch under her cousin Mordecai’s guidance. 

The HCCT promises a production that appeals to viewers of all ages. Tickets are $27 for adults and $17 for youth, plus fees. Purchase them at thehcct.org or by calling the box office at 830-798-8944.

The HCCT’s Season 39 continues in December with “A Christmas Story.”

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Burnet VFW hosts flea market Oct. 27

10/22/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

This week’s Highland Lakes events

10/22/24 | DailyTrib.com

Meet the Pilots in Granite Shoals Oct. 19

10/15/24 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *