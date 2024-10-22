‘Estherella’ one weekend only at Hill Country Community Theatre

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tickets are on sale for the Hill Country Community Theatre’s first special event of Season 39, “Estherella.” The award-winning musical reimagines the biblical story of Esther with a present-day twist. The limited engagement runs Nov. 15-17 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cottonwood Shores theater, 4003 FM 2147 West.

“Estherella” brings the Old Testament tale of Esther, a Jewish orphan who becomes the Queen of Persia, to a modern-day California setting. The light-hearted musical combines history, romance, and comedy, which has earned it critical praise for originality and a Best Original Script nomination and Best Original Score award at the San Antonio Globe Awards.

The Cinderella-like narrative introduces Esther as a sharp-witted, spirited young woman who navigates a political and historical drama with an American touch under her cousin Mordecai’s guidance.

The HCCT promises a production that appeals to viewers of all ages. Tickets are $27 for adults and $17 for youth, plus fees. Purchase them at thehcct.org or by calling the box office at 830-798-8944.

The HCCT’s Season 39 continues in December with “A Christmas Story.”

