Burnet VFW hosts flea market Oct. 27

Highland Lakes VFW Post 6974 in Burnet is hosting a flea market with shopping, food, and drinks on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The post is located at 1402 Buchanan Drive.

The market is open to the entire community.

“We just want to share who we are and what we do with the public—doors open and arms open,” said post Senior Vice commander Ed Hashbarger.

Vendor booth spaces, all 10 feet by 10 feet, can be rented for $35 inside the post and $25 outside. Reserve a spot by calling 512-588-6070.

The event is for more than just shopping.

“We have new leadership, younger veterans of more recent wars. Our attempt to create a flea market is to encourage younger veterans and members of our community to come out and see what our post is about and meet our new command staff,” Hashbarger said.

A variety of food will be available for purchase, and the VFW canteen will be open for drinks.

The Burnet post hopes to make the flea market a recurring event.

“We’ve done a few in the past, about two years ago,” he said. “But nothing recent.”

For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Highland Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6974 at 512-588-6070.

