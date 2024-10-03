Highland Lakes Crisis Network clay shoot Oct. 5

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network's 2024 Sporting Clay Shoot Fundraiser is Oct. 5 at Copperhead Creek Shooting Club in Marble Falls. File photo

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network hosts its fourth annual Sporting Clay Shoot Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5, promising a day of competition, community, and support for local first responders. The event is at Copperhead Creek Shooting Club, 7030 RR 1431 in Marble Falls. Registration begins at 8 a.m.; a shotgun start is at 9 a.m.

Entry, which includes lunch, is $150 for individuals, $500 for a team of four, and free for first responders. Participants get 100 sporting clays but must bring 100 rounds of their own ammunition. Shooters can purchase $10 mulligans for missed shots. Prizes go to the top male and female shooters, top youth shooter, top team, top first responder team, and last place.

The event includes a raffle. Tickets are $10 each. Items are donated by local businesses. Winners do not need to be present.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Proceeds from the sporting clay shoot go directly to the HLCN to fund its mission of providing relief to Highland Lakes residents in crisis. Learn more about the organization, how to donate, and how to receive assistance at highlandlakescrisisnetwork.com.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.