4-H gets youth ‘Beyond Ready’

Local 4-H youth and Burnet County officials during a Commissioners Court meeting on Sept. 10. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

National 4-H Week is Oct. 7-12. The Burnet County Commissioners Court recently recognized the organization and the special days with a proclamation. The county’s 4-H group is holding an enrollment fair on Oct. 7 to kick off the week.

The nation’s largest youth development organization has clubs and programs across the United States that promote confidence, character, and leadership in young members through civic engagement.

This year’s National 4-H Week theme is “Beyond Ready,” highlighting how the organization aims to build “a ready generation in a world of change.”

Burnet County 4-H’s enrollment fair is 6 p.m. Monday at the A&M AgriLife Extension office, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet. Families are invited to learn more about the group, which will have tables and booths representing its seven local youth clubs, five major project areas, and one adult volunteer organization.

Colton Ripley, the Burnet County Extension agent for 4-H and Youth Development, explained the fair’s purpose.

“4-H is all about opportunities for members and families to grow and discover different interests that kids have,” he said. “The event is gonna be structured kinda like a career fair. In those five project areas, anything a kid could be interested in they can find. It’s really exciting to see all the opportunities they have access to.”

The five project areas are:

STEM (science, technology, engineering, math)

agriculture and livestock

family and community health

leadership and citizenship

natural resources

Each will have a booth and an ambassador.

Burnet County’s 4-H program serves over 150 young people with the support of 40 community volunteers.

The national 4-H reaches 6 million kids across the United States through its land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension offices. It also supports 1 million youth in more than 50 countries worldwide. For more information visit its website.

