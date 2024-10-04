Project 316 benefit concert Oct. 5 in Burnet

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Country music artists Mike Ryan and Steph Cash perform during the Project 316 benefit concert on Oct. 5. Photos from MikeRyanBand.com and StephCashBand.com

Country music artist Mike Ryan and special guest Steph Cash are performing at the fifth annual Project 316 benefit concert on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Haley-Nelson Park, 200 Garden Trail Drive in Burnet. Gates open at 5 p.m. The show starts at 6 p.m.

The nonprofit Project 316 provides financial and emotional support to first responders, correction officers, and dispatchers who have fallen on hard times.

Cristina Meza started the group in memory of her husband, Burnet Police Officer Jose H. Meza, who died of a heart attack on Dec. 20, 2019. At the time of his death, Meza served the Burnet Police Department as a patrolman and K9 handler. His badge number was 316.

Tickets for the Saturday concert can be purchased in advance or at the gate. Admission is $30 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 12 and younger.

A $50 VIP option is available for all ages as well as an $800 VIP ticket that includes a reserved table for eight and access to private restrooms.

Concert-goers must bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Coolers are permitted, and food trucks will be on site. Glass containers are not allowed inside the park.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit Project 316. Learn more about the organization on its Facebook page.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.