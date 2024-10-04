Fall market in Granite Shoals supports community, charitable group

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A fall market on Oct. 5 in Granite Shoals could be the first of many such events. It sets up from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles building, 6929 RR 1431.

Vendors will offer homegrown veggies, locally sourced meat, handmade goods, art, food, and more.

“We’re trying to create a community and support the Fraternal Order of Eagles,” market founder and Granite Shoals resident Cindy Fricke told DailyTrib.com. “I would rather buy local than from (a big-box store).”

Fricke has partnered with the FOE to create a venue for the market, which she hopes will be ongoing. Depending on the success of the first one, the market could happen every other Saturday, weather permitting.

Proceeds from vendor space rentals will go toward the nonprofit Fraternal Order of Eagles and a charity of its choice, which is West Texas Gifts of Hope this year.

FOE is an international nonprofit organization that supports charities and the American ideals of liberty, truth, justice, and equality.

Granite Shoals City Councilor Michael Berg told DailyTrib.com the market is an excellent example of community spirit and deserves all of the support it can get.

“I think (the market) is fantastic,” he said. “I like a citizen starting it on her own. These are the things I think the city needs to jump on.”

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.