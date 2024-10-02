Granite Shoals seeks photos for Veterans Day tribute

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Granite Shoals is asking residents for photos of U.S. military veterans, active duty service members, or their families for a special Veterans Day tribute in November. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 15.

The collected images will be used to create a slideshow that will play during the city’s Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Park, 149 W. Willow Drive. The exact date and time of the event are yet to be determined, but the photos are needed to complete the project in advance.

Veterans Day, Nov. 11, falls on a Monday this year.

Submissions should only come from Granite Shoals residents. Send photos to marketing@graniteshoals.org by Oct. 15. Include the person’s full name and service branch in the email. Other details and background information are welcome.

“We have a lot of veterans (in Granite Shoals),” Police Chief John Ortis told DailyTrib.com. “I meet a new one every day.”

A U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran himself, Ortis is organizing the tribute on behalf of the city. He is a fifth-generation military man, with family members serving in every major U.S. conflict since World War I.

“At some point in somebody’s life, they took an oath to serve and protect this country,” he said. “It takes its toll on you. I just want to recognize them for that.”

