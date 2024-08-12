Check off teacher wishlists

Help teachers head back to school with the supplies they need. The Highland Lakes Crisis Network compiles wishlists of local educators on its website each August.

Most Highland Lakes students and staff begin the 2024-25 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

“The wishlists are for any teacher in the area to share a list of items needed,” said Kevin Naumann, executive director of the Highland Lakes Crisis Network and president of the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees. “This is the third or fourth time we’ve done this, and the idea is just to help support the educators in our area. They give so much to the kids; we just try to get the word out to help them.”

Over 60 Marble Falls, Burnet, and Llano school district teachers have signed up for the HLCN’s Clear the List campaign, asking for additional supplies for their students and classrooms.

To donate, visit the online wishlist spreadsheet, which shows the teacher’s name, school, subject, grade level, and link to their individual list at Amazon.com. Items purchased on the online retailer’s website are shipped directly to the teacher or their school.

Popular teachers requests include books, pencils, finger puppets, board games, and magnetic building blocks.

A special education teacher is seeking career costumes, toy rockets, and play food to engage their students. A third-grade teacher is asking for books, highlighters, and scissors. An art teacher needs oil pastels, paints, and curtain clips for students to hang their work.

“Teachers are heroes, and what they’re doing every day results in a stronger, more resilient community at the end of the day,” Naumann said. “Our role is to get the word out to the community to try and make their day a little brighter.”

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

