Marble Falls approves $2.14M for pump station upgrades

The Via Viejo high-service pump station will receive $2.14 million in upgrades to accommodate current and future water utility needs in Marble Falls. File photo

The Marble Falls City Council on Aug. 6 approved a $2.14 million bid for significant improvements to the city’s Via Viejo high-service water pump station, a move necessary for current and future development, according to city officials. The project is nearly two years in the making and should be completed by December 2025.

The winning bid is from TTE LLC. Upgrades include 388 feet of water lines, an 895-square-foot booster pump house, and extensive electrical and fitting work necessary to assimilate the new equipment.

“The pump station is essential for water utility service to most of the City of Marble Falls’ customers north of (Lake Marble Falls) and is central to the planning to meet future water demands in the northern part of the city,” reads a 2022 report from the city when the project was first proposed.

TTE’s bid was the lowest of four received for the project—the highest being $3.23 million from Associated Construction Partners Ltd.—and was selected at the recommendation of project engineers Trihydro Inc., which the city contracted to design the Via Viejo pump upgrades in November 2022.

“We’re happy to get this project underway,” Mayor Dave Rhodes said prior to the council’s vote.

The project should be completed within 500 days, according to Marble Falls City Engineer Jeff Prato.

