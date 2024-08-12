IN THE GARDEN: Honeybee AC, monarch migration, plant communication

Have you noticed LOTS of bees around any and all sources of water? They’re not just thirsty. When the temperature within a honeybee hive colony rises above 96.8 degrees, worker bees take steps to cool the hive.

The worker bees gather around the entrance of the hive and flap their wings to create a cooling breeze. Honeybee larvae and pupae struggle to develop if the temperature within the hive isn’t between 89.6 degrees and 96.8 degrees. Yet, the fanning doesn’t get the job done when the outside temperatures surpass 100 degrees for days on end.

So, water-foraging scour for water around the hive. They collect water from bird baths, water bowls, small ponds, etc. The water-foraging bees return to the hive to distribute the water droplets around the nest. The droplets in tandem with the flapping wings create a honey swamp cooler to lower the temperature within the hive.

MONARCH MIGRATION

Texas is an important state in the fall migration tunnel for monarch butterflies. According to Texas Butterfly Ranch, monarchs need “water, ample nectar sources, trees or other protection at night for roosting, and connected habitats.”

Some fall blooming nectar plants that you can get from your local nursery for monarchs are: asters (Machaeranthera bigelovii), autumn sage, cherry sage, Gregg salvia (Salvia greggii), blazing star (Liatris mucronata), late flowering boneset (Eupatorium serotinum), butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), cowpen (Verbesina encelioides), frostweed (Verbesina virginica), goldenrod (Solidago arguta), Gregg’s bluemist (Conoclinium greggii), pentas (Pentas lanceolata), sunflowers (wild Maximillian), Texas aster (Aster texanus), Texas lantana (Lantana horrida), and Western ironweed (Vernonia baldwinii).

PLANTS SEND SMOKE SIGNALS

Distressed plants can communicate with other plants and insects for help. Did you know that what we recognize as the smell of fresh-cut grass is actually a chemical signal called “green leaf volatiles” (GLV)?

Did you know that some plants, when being munched on by certain caterpillars, can signal to said caterpillar’s predators, “Hey, come and get your dinner, and save me?” This signal is prompted by the saliva of the munching caterpillar.

Did you know that, if a plant is distressed, it can communicate to other plants through its root system that it’s not feeling well? Then, the other plants will decrease the amount of nutrients they are absorbing from the soil so the distressed plant can have more and heal.

Till next time. Keep your souls and soles in your garden! Remember the True Master Gardener: Jesus said, “I am the vine; my Father is the Gardener.” John 15:1

“In the Garden” is written by father-daughter gardening duo Bill and Martelle Luedecke. Questions or comments? Contact Martelle at 512-769-3179 or luedeckephotography@gmail.com. Contact Bill at 512-577-1463 or bill@texasland.net.

