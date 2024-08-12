Marble Falls EDC commits $20K to inclusive playground 

Westside Park in Marble Falls will be the site of an inclusive playground. File photo

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors awarded $20,000 to the Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group to help build Wyatt’s Clubhouse, a playground for children of all abilities, at Westside Park, 1610 Second St. The EDC might commit another $30,000 to the project in the 2025 fiscal year.

The board made its decision on Aug. 7 after hearing a request for $50,000 from play group board member Leigh Wessels. The group has a target of $250,000, which will be matched by an anonymous donor, according to Wessels.

The group currently has $167,000 raised and has partnered with the city of Marble Falls on the project. The city estimates the park will cost around $2 million.

“With the EDC grant, we will be just within reach of our $250,000 goal,” Wessels told the board. “Whatever we would receive here today would be a tremendous step for us.”

The funds will come from the EDC’s Community Leverage Grant program, which makes up to $100,000 available for community-based projects. Directors unanimously decided to award $20,000 from the 2024 fiscal year grant fund and asked that the play group return in the next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1, to make another presentation for the remaining $30,000.

“You don’t get too many projects that get this much community support,” EDC Director Ryan Nash said. “I think it’s a great use of funds personally, but I would be comfortable committing to the $50,000 now.”

The Marble Falls Inclusive Playgroup formed in 2022 to create an outdoor play space for children of all ages and ability levels in the Highland Lakes.

