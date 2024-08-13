Yellow alert: Watch for school buses

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Students in the Marble Falls and Burnet school districts return to campuses on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Drivers are warned to stay alert, observe speed limits in school zones, and obey state school bus laws.

“In 2023, there were 748 traffic crashes in Texas school zones, resulting in one death and 14 serious injuries,” according to a Texas Department of Transportation media release. “The most common crash causes were speeding, distracted driving, and failure to yield the right of way.”

Traffic fines double in school zones for speeding and distracted driving. Cellphone use is prohibited in school zones.

School bus laws are especially important as many drivers aren’t aware of them or tend to forget over a summer of no big yellow buses on the road. The most important rule to remember is NEVER pass a school bus when its red lights are flashing. A violator can be fined up to $1,250, have their driver’s license suspended, or face jail time.

“Passing a school bus with red flashing lights in Texas is illegal,” according to the Texas Department of Insurance. “Drivers behind or in front of a school bus must stop even if the road is divided (unless there is a physical barrier separating the lanes).”

