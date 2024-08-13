Burn bans for Marble Falls, Llano County; Burnet County requests heads-up

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Marble Falls and unincorporated Llano County are under burn bans. The Burnet County Commissioners Court did not have a ban on its Aug. 13 meeting agenda, but officials ask that residents in unincorporated areas give advance notice if they’re planning an outdoor burn.

“The KDBI index is reaching our threshold that we use to determine a burn ban,” said Marble Falls Fire Rescue Marshal Coy Guenter. “We decided to enact the ban for the safety of our community and our first responders.”

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Burnet County was around 482 on Tuesday, when the Marble Falls ban was issued. The city fire department enacts bans at around the 500 mark.

“It was 473 yesterday (Monday), so by the end of the week, we’ll be there,” Guenter said.

The KBDI rates soil moisture within a 0-800 range, with 800 being the driest.

The Marble Falls ban covers all areas within the city limits. No permits will be issued for burning until the ban is lifted. For more information on the Marble Falls ban, call 830-693-4060.

Llano County’s KBDI was around 365 on Tuesday. That and predictions of 100-degree-plus temperatures for the next 10 days or more led county commissioners to issue a burn ban for unincorporated areas on Monday.

Even without a ban, Burnet County asks that anyone in unincorporated areas planning an outdoor burn call the Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 ext. 0 to report the location, day, and time in advance.

editor@thepicayune.com

