Water management conference Aug. 20 in Llano County

A Llano County water conservation conference is Aug. 20 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the John L. Kuykendall Arena and Events Center, 2200 RR 152 in Llano. The event features a full day of guest speakers and presentations on how best to manage water resources for rural and urban residents in the county.

“We will be focusing on the (water) supply and demand in Llano County and the Texas Hill Country,” reads a flyer for the Be Water Wise conference. “With the population growing by leaps and bounds, we have to learn to protect our precious resources.”

On hand with presentations and information will be local water conservation officials, Llano County elected officials, climatologists, geophysicists, local development officials, rainwater harvesting experts, Lower Colorado River Authority representatives, and more.

The event is a collaboration among the Llano County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Attendees must RSVP by Wednesday, Aug. 14 to attend. To register, contact the Llano County Soil and Water Conservation District at 830-285-3121 or 325-247-5145, llanocounty@swcd.texas.gov, or on Facebook.

