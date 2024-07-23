Burnet County lands potentially lucrative spot in broadband program

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet County was accepted into the Texas Broadband Development Office’s Technical Assistance Program, which could connect it to millions of dollars in state and federal funding to help close its digital divide. Burnet County was one of 32 counties chosen for the statewide program.

The July 19 acceptance is the result of efforts by Connected Burnet County, a once informal internet-access advocacy group that became a formal county committee in May.

As part of TAP, Burnet County was assigned a private sector consultant—infrastructure and development firm CobbFendley—to guide its plans to bring high-speed internet access to residents.

“We don’t quite know the extent of what (the consultation) means, but (CobbFendley) is going to come in and help us with our broadband on the technical side and the layout and, hopefully, give us a leg up on planning,” said Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle during the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, July 23. Beierle is also a member of Connected Burnet County.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 designated $65 billion in funding to ensure U.S. citizens have access to broadband, or high-speed, internet. The money is being divided among the states. The Texas Broadband Development Office is managing the funds statewide, and the TAP-assigned private sector consultants will advocate for their county’s portion.

Burnet County officials and broadband advocates have been seeking ways to improve connectivity for residents since at least 2022.

According to previous state and federal connectivity maps, Burnet County has widespread broadband access, but local officials have challenged these results.

“People can get internet (in Burnet County), but they can’t get internet they can afford,” Beierle told DailyTrib.com after the Tuesday meeting. “Rural people can’t afford it.”

Many county residents rely on internet service providers that charge over $100 for slow and unreliable access. (Read this June 2024 DailyTrib.com story to learn more about the reality of broadband in Burnet County.)

Higher-quality providers with faster speeds, like Starlink, can charge $500 for setup and $120 for monthly access.

“(Participating in the Technical Assistance Program) will be that extra component that will help us get Burnet County connected,” Beierle said.

dakota@thepicayune.com

