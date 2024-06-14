The reality of broadband availability

A nationwide broadband map from the Federal Communications Commission shows most of Burnet County with 100 percent access to high-speed internet. That’s not 100 percent true, say many local internet users and county officials, who are working to get residents up to speed.

“We plan on partnering with private sector companies to get state funds so that they can expand into more rural parts of the county,” Burnet County Commissioner Joe Don Dockery told DailyTrib.com.

As a resident and internet user, Dockery knows firsthand the county does not have adequate coverage.

The commissioner lives southeast of Marble Falls, off of FM 2147 east, and uses local service provider Zeecon Wireless Internet. He pays $80 per month and gets roughly 7 megabits-per-second download speeds and 5 Mbps upload speeds, far less than the Federal Communications Commission’s new definition of “broadband speed,” which is 100 Mbps download and 25 Mbps upload.

That definition was adopted in March 2024, a change from the previous standard of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds set in 2015.

“I can send an email from my residence, and that is about it,” Dockery said.

He isn’t the only Burnet County resident with broadband blues.

Jeannie Cook lives with her husband at the corner of U.S. 281 and Texas 71 south of Marble Falls. The retired couple, living on a fixed income, pay Viasat satellite internet $120 per month.

“Despite paying this much, we cannot stream video content without severe buffering,” Jeannie Cook wrote to DailyTrib.com. “Subscribing to streaming video is out of the question. Every time there’s heavy rain we lose the connection. Last year, after strong winds, the satellite pole snapped. To have it repaired was about $150 and time without internet.”

Holly Morris works from home in eastern Kingsland as a clinical research nurse and needs reliable internet to do her job. She did not wish to share who her internet provider was, but she did say her bill is $180 a month and the connection is extremely unreliable. She has also had to purchase multiple signal boosters at $300 each to improve service.

“We live in Kingsland, and there’s people all around us who have options, but apparently where our house sits we don’t have them,” she said. “I work from home, and my internet is critical.”

At least 24 internet service providers are active in Burnet County, including fiber titans like Spectrum and AT&T and hyper-local operations such as VGI Technology and Nexstream.

Broadband service for residents of Marble Falls and Burnet is fast and relatively affordable. Spectrum offers its Marble Falls customers 100 Mbps speeds for $29.99 a month.

“The problems (with broadband availability) have a lot to do with different parts of the county needing different kinds of solutions,” said Herb Krasner, a member of the newly formed Burnet County Broadband Planning Committee. “Marble Falls is very different from Naruna.”

In 2022, as a concerned resident, Krasner spearheaded an effort to improve internet availability via Connected Burnet County. He has since merged the organization with the county’s endeavor.

A large part of his work centered on identifying the areas most in need of broadband in Burnet County, an effort made difficult when official state broadband maps released in 2023 showed the entire county had access to high-speed internet, which left it ineligible for millions of dollars in state and federal funding to upgrade service. Krasner and the Burnet County Commissioners Court actively challenged that assessment.

The state maps have since been removed from the Texas Broadband Development Office’s website due to their questionable accuracy.

The current nationwide FCC broadband map indicates the county does have holes in its broadband coverage but is still close to “100 percent.”

While Burnet County has no solid plan yet in place, its formation of the Broadband Planning Committee has opened up access to valuable consultation services from the Texas Broadband Development Office, which will help lay the foundation for bringing better internet access to residents.

“Hopefully, we can make some ground on this in the near future,” Commissioner Dockery said. “There is a lot of federal and state money out there.”

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.