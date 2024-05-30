Burnet County forms official broadband committee

Herb Krasner publicly thanked the Burnet County Commissioners Court for its support of his Connected Burnet County initiative during the court’s regular meeting on May 28, 2024. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Burnet County Commissioners Court created a certified broadband planning committee on Tuesday, May 28, in the hopes of gaining access to state resources that could get the county up to speed on its internet needs.

Informal citizen’s group Connected Burnet County has led the charge for bringing broadband connectivity to the area since 2022, but a more formal organization was required to be eligible for state resources such as expert consulting services.

“I would like to thank all the commissioners for all the support that they have given me in the last two years to help get this initiative off the ground,” said Connected Burnet County founder Herb Krasner at the meeting.

The new committee is part of the Texas Broadband Development Office Technical Assistance Program, which pairs committees with broadband planning consultants to develop strategies to achieve widespread high-speed internet access in underserved areas.

Krasner will serve on the committee alongside another Burnet County resident, Patricia Cope, and commissioners Joe Don Dockery and Damon Beierle. The committee may have up to 12 members, and more could be added over time.

The level of Burnet County’s broadband access is up for debate. According to state broadband availability assessments, all of Burnet County has decent access to high-speed internet, but locals like Krasner argue that many residents are stuck with expensive and unreliable satellite internet providers.

“What this program allows is for us to tap into a whole set of state resources that will provide us with consulting services and other services to help us get a good solid plan in place and start executing on that plan,” he said.

