DPS cites rain and speed in fatal US 281 collision

07/23/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

An unidentified motorist was killed in an accident on Sunday, July 21, after reportedly hydroplaning across U.S. 281 near Park Road 4 into oncoming traffic. 

According to an incident report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Toyota RAV4 might have been traveling on U.S. 281 in Burnet County at an “unsafe speed” in the rain at around 2 p.m. Sunday. 

The Toyota reportedly hydroplaned and crossed from southbound to northbound lanes and was struck by a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado on its right side. 

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by Burnet County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Roxanne Nelson. The occupants of the Chevrolet were transported to a Burnet medical facility. 

