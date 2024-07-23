DPS cites rain and speed in fatal US 281 collision
An unidentified motorist was killed in an accident on Sunday, July 21, after reportedly hydroplaning across U.S. 281 near Park Road 4 into oncoming traffic.
According to an incident report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Toyota RAV4 might have been traveling on U.S. 281 in Burnet County at an “unsafe speed” in the rain at around 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Toyota reportedly hydroplaned and crossed from southbound to northbound lanes and was struck by a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado on its right side.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by Burnet County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Roxanne Nelson. The occupants of the Chevrolet were transported to a Burnet medical facility.