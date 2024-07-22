Llano community mourns lineman, father who died after high-voltage accident

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Llano native Bradley Tatsch, 33, died on July 19, 2024, from injuries sustained July 16 while working as a electric company lineman. Central Texas Electric Cooperative photo

Llano native Bradley Tatsch died July 19 from injuries sustained a few days earlier while working as a power company lineman. The Llano community has rallied to support his family, setting up a GoFundMe donation page and two benefits in his honor.

The 33-year-old Tatsch leaves behind a wife, Angela, and two sons, Layten and Roston.

According to unofficial reports, Tatsch was working for a Florida-based utility company on a project in Liberty Hill on July 16 when he was shocked by an energized powerline. He succumbed to his injuries on July 19.

His wife told DailyTrib.com she could not release or verify any details publicly at this time.

“He was a good man, a good husband, an overall genuine man,” Angela Tatsch said. “He was a great fisherman.”

That description was echoed by lifelong friend Cody Wisdom, who set up the GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses. As of the afternoon of Monday, July 22, it had raised over $70,000.

“Make sure you talk about how good of a man he was,” Wisdom said. “He was always happy and smiling. He was the jokester. He was a really good guy who did a lot of things in town. His whole family is that way. His whole family is a damn good family.

The Llano community is holding at least two benefits for the Tatsch family.

A barrel racing fundraiser is July 31 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the John L. Kuykendall Arena and Event Center, 2200 RR 152 West in Llano. Entry fees range from $25 to $50, and all proceeds go to the Tatsch family. For more information, text 334-355-0898.

Another benefit is Aug. 3 at 11 a.m., also at the JLK Arena. It features a silent auction, barbecue, a cornhole tournament, and goat roping. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.

A former employer of Tatsch’s, Central Texas Electric Cooperative, expressed condolences in a social media post on Monday morning.

“Bradley was not just a dedicated professional but a cherished colleague and friend to many here at Central Texas Electric Co-op,” reads the post. “His passion for his work, his courage, and his cheerful spirit left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Tatsch was also recognized during the regular meeting of the Llano County Commissioners Court on Monday.

“Please keep (the Tatsch family) in your thoughts and prayers,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Linda Raschke in a public address during the meeting. “Bradley was a wonderful young man.”

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.