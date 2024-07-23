Flood warning for Llano County as river nears highest stage since 2018

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Llano River, pictured here in May 2024, could overrun the Llano city dam in the early morning hours of July 24, according to a National Weather Service flood warning. The river could see its highest levels since the severe flooding of October 2018. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Llano River could see flooding in the early morning hours of July 24, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a flood warning for Llano County from 2:30 a.m. to 11:54 p.m. Wednesday. Current predictions show the river could reach its highest stage since the destructive flood of October 2018.

Unseasonable July rain in the Llano River watershed west of Llano County increased flood chances, according to NWS meteorologist Cory Vanpelt.

“We’ve had some really intense rainfall in a short amount of time, especially out in that area west of Llano,” he said. “This is not normal.”

According to Vanpelt, the last time a summer rain event like this took place in the region was in 2007.

Llano County had received 1-2 inches of rain over the last 24 hours as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority Hydromet. Counties farther west in the Llano River watershed, like Kimble, Gillespie, Edwards, and Kerr, received between 3-7 inches in some locations in that same timeframe.

The Llano River is currently projected to crest at about 14.8 feet at the Llano city dam late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, according to the NWS.

This would be the highest the river has crested at that location since the October 2018 flood, which reached over 40 feet.

The Llano River at the Llano city dam experiences minor flooding at 10 feet and moderate flooding between 12 feet and 23 feet. Major flooding occurs at anything over 23 feet.

Low-water crossings throughout the county might be impassable as the river rises.

