Teen pranksters take credit for Raising Cane’s ‘coming soon’ sign

A Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers ‘coming soon’ sign popped up at 2711 U.S. 281 North back in June, the result of a teen prank. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Raising Cane’s “coming soon” mystery has been solved. Two local teens, ages 17 and 16, claimed responsibility this week for purchasing and erecting a sign in late June announcing the fast food restaurant’s imminent opening at what used to be a Jack in the Box at 2711 U.S. 281.

The pranksters contacted DailyTrib.com after a July 5 story on its website quoted Raising Cane’s corporate office as saying “we do not have a location planned for your area.” The sign had disappeared by then.

“We’re homeschooled, so we didn’t have a chance to do a senior prank,” the 17-year-old told DailyTrib.com in a phone interview. “This was our version of it.”

The two young Marble Falls residents, who are not named because of their ages, decided to come forward after seeing the massive amount of attention the story received on DailyTrib.com’s Facebook page. LEFT: This photo of a ‘coming soon’ sign for Raising Cane’s being erected in front of a vacant building off of U.S. 281 in Marble Falls was emailed to DailyTrib.com as proof of responsibility from two homeschooled teens who called it a ‘senior prank.’ RIGHT: A screenshot of an order receipt for a Raising Cane’s ‘coming soon’ sign the pranksters say they purchased. Courtesy images

The friends were inspired by another senior prank they saw online. This past April, seniors from Northeast High School in Pasadena, Maryland, put up a “coming soon” sign in their small town for a Trader Joe’s grocery store, drumming up buzz on social media.

The Marble Falls teens ordered their Raising Cane’s sign online, along with a few zip ties, and put it up late at night on June 21.

The 17-year-old said they chose Raising Cane’s because his brother repeatedly said he wished the famous chicken finger restaurant would open a location in Flatrock Crossing, an outdoor shopping center planned for south Marble Falls.

The teens both said they were worried the prank wouldn’t land because three days went by without anyone noticing. Their fears were alleviated when hundreds of locals took to Facebook to give feedback on the possibility of a Raising Cane’s coming to the area.

The sign was up for 12 days, but the pranksters do not know who took it down. Both said it would be interesting if a Raising Cane’s were to come to Marble Falls as a result of their gag.

“That would be crazy,” they said.

