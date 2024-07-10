Falls on the Colorado Museum window project moves into final phase

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Donors have claimed all of the top-floor windows of the Old Granite School building, home of The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls. The new windows will be energy-efficient and historically accurate. The museum's fundraising focus has now turned to replacing the bottom-floor windows. Courtesy photo

The window replacement project at The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls has moved to the first floor now that all of the second-story windows have sponsors. The windows at the museum were deteriorating, and many were damaged in a late spring hailstorm.

“The window restoration project is crucial for maintaining the building’s historical integrity and improving its energy efficiency,” said museum board Chairman Amanda Seim in a media release.

Sponsors paid $5,000 for upstairs windows, which had to be completely replaced. First-floor windows will be renovated at a cost of $3,500 each.

“Each sponsorship will include a plaque recognizing the donor’s contribution, prominently displayed on the sponsored window,” Seim said.

To make a donation, visit the Old Granite School fundraising webpage, givebutter.com/fallsmuseum, or the “Support” tab on the museum’s website at fallsmuseum.org.

Replacing the windows is just part of a renovation project currently underway to shore up the 133-year-old structure and open the top floor for exhibits on the history of Marble Falls and the Highland Lakes. The second story has been closed to the public since the museum moved into the building in 2010.

The Old Granite School is owned by the Marble Falls Independent School District, which dedicated $250,000 to strengthening the second floor and fixing cracks in the exterior. That work is nearing completion.

Museum officials are raising an additional $250,000 to replace the windows and repair two staircases and banisters as part of Phase 1. Phase 2 will involve raising $250,000 to outfit the space for exhibits.

The Falls on the Colorado Museum is located at 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission is free.

