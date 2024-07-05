SUBSCRIBE NOW

No Raising Cane’s for Marble Falls 

07/05/24 | DailyTrib.com

A 'coming soon' sign for Raising Cane’s hung between these T-posts in June in front of the building at 2711 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, but that sign has since been removed. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The “coming soon” sign for Raising Cane’s at 2711 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls has been removed. The sign had been up since at least June 24.

The bright red banner raised the hopes of fans of the fast food chain’s chicken fingers and signature sauce, but Raising Cane’s corporate office was unaware of a new store in Marble Falls.

A Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers ‘coming soon’ sign popped up at 2711 U.S. 281 North back in June. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

“At this time, we do not have a location planned for your area,” reads a company statement on June 28 in response to an inquiry from DailyTrib.com. “Since it is our vision to have restaurants all over the world and be known as the brand for quality chicken finger meals. We will certainly keep your suggestion in mind for our future growth plans.”

At the time of the sign’s installation, Marble Falls Development Services officials told DailyTrib.com that no permits for the restaurant had been issued. The empty building at the U.S. 281 site previously housed two other fast food eateries: Jack-in-the-Box and, most recently, Church’s Chicken.

5 thoughts on “No Raising Cane’s for Marble Falls 

  1. Cane’s is good, but c’mon…They would be about the 10th chicken joint in town. Can we get some veggies, please?!

  2. Raising Canes would be a great addition for a quick meal. It a so different than any other chicken establishment. I do agree we need a new restaurant that serves a variety of items. Seems like Blue Bonnet has some leaversge on what types of restaurants Marble Falls gets.

  4. While I like Canes chicken… enough on fast food!!! We really need good quality restaurants. They don’t need to be Five Star…. But just great food at a reasonable price. Doesn’t have to be date night quality but really good weeknight quality. Sorta like a Jack Allens.

