No Raising Cane’s for Marble Falls 

A 'coming soon' sign for Raising Cane’s hung between these T-posts in June in front of the building at 2711 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, but that sign has since been removed. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The “coming soon” sign for Raising Cane’s at 2711 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls has been removed. The sign had been up since at least June 24.

The bright red banner raised the hopes of fans of the fast food chain’s chicken fingers and signature sauce, but Raising Cane’s corporate office was unaware of a new store in Marble Falls. A Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers ‘coming soon’ sign popped up at 2711 U.S. 281 North back in June. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

“At this time, we do not have a location planned for your area,” reads a company statement on June 28 in response to an inquiry from DailyTrib.com. “Since it is our vision to have restaurants all over the world and be known as the brand for quality chicken finger meals. We will certainly keep your suggestion in mind for our future growth plans.”

At the time of the sign’s installation, Marble Falls Development Services officials told DailyTrib.com that no permits for the restaurant had been issued. The empty building at the U.S. 281 site previously housed two other fast food eateries: Jack-in-the-Box and, most recently, Church’s Chicken.

