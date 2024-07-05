Hurricane in the Gulf should bring rain to the Highland Lakes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Current forecasts show possible rain on July 5-6, but a hurricane making its way across the Gulf of Mexico could bring unseasonable thunderstorms and cooler weather to the Highland Lakes early next week.

The National Weather Service shows a slight chance of thunderstorms and rain on Friday night and a decent chance on Saturday night—with more on the way.

Hurricane Beryl is currently churning across the Yucatan Peninsula on its path north to the Gulf of Mexico. The massive storm is set to make landfall in South Texas by Sunday.

While the hurricane won’t reach the Hill Country, its impact will be felt across the Highland Lakes. Rain and highs in the 80s are currently in the forecast for Monday-Thursday, July 8-11.

Burnet and Llano counties might see a little over an inch throughout the storm’s impact days, but communities along the coast could get 3-7 inches.

