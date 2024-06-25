SUBSCRIBE NOW

Flapjacks and Fire Trucks on June 29 in Granite Shoals

06/25/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Granite Shoals residents are invited to the city’s Flapjacks and Fire Trucks event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 29, at the fire station, 8410 RR 1431. 

City staff will serve a free breakfast of pancakes, sausage, and coffee and offer tours of the firehouse, bringing the community together for a morning of good food and fun.

“We’re trying to promote community interest and involvement,” Mayor Ron Munos told DailyTrib.com. “It’s a chance to get to know your neighbors.”

City Council members and city leadership will be on hand to chat in a less formal setting than City Hall.

Munos said this is just the latest effort by Granite Shoals to reach its residents. Coffee with the Council events have been held over the years, another pancake breakfast took place at the fire station in November 2023, and a Sunset Social was earlier this month at City Hall. 

