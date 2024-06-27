New hours at The Warehouse

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Furniture fills just part of the 12,000 square-feet of display space at The Warehouse, 800 Industrial Blvd. in Marble Falls. The thrift shop is part of the Highland Lakes Crisis Network. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

The Warehouse in Marble Falls has expanded its hours and plans to open on Saturdays in early July. Located at 800 Industrial Blvd., the nonprofit thrift shop sells new and gently used goods, including furniture, appliances, housewares, home decor, and clothing.

The new hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. In early July, The Warehouse also will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

“Anyone can go there and shop,” said Stennis Shotts, a member of the Highland Lakes Crisis Network Board of Directors who oversees The Warehouse operation. “Everything we make there, we give back to the community.”

People in need or recovering from a crisis are given vouchers to shop for discounts or even free merchandise. Special sales are posted on The Warehouse’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

HLCN clients moving into the organization’s transitional housing in Marble Falls pick out their furnishings and housewares at The Warehouse.

Shotts bragged about the staff and volunteers who handle the displays and layout of the shop.

“It looks like a mini-Marshalls,” he said, referring to the retail chain that sells clothing and home goods. “The outside doesn’t do the inside justice. It’s amazing.”

Small donations may be dropped off anytime during open hours. Larger donations may be dropped off from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday or by appointment. Call 325-423-3662 for more information.

