Would you round up the family for a bike rodeo?

The Marble Falls Police Department is seeking community input on if it should host a bike rodeo, a fun event that would offer valuable bike safety lessons as well as obstacle courses, races, and more.

MFPD turned to social media on June 21 to gauge residents’ interest in a bike rodeo.

“Hey everyone, we need your feedback,” reads the post. “The Police Department would like to start a new program called a bike rodeo. We’ve never done this before so we need to know if y’all would be interested. Please leave a comment to let us know what you think.”

The post received an overwhelmingly positive response. If you’d like to throw in your two cents, message the Marble Falls Police Department Facebook page or swing by the department in person at 606 Avenue N.

“It’s all about getting people out there so that they know how to ride safely,” said MFPD Detective Olivia Poston.

The bike rodeo is Poston’s brainchild, who saw how successful similar events were when she was a police officer in Michigan.

While an exact date or location have not been set, Poston did tell DailyTrib.com that a bike rodeo could be held in conjunction with the 2024 National Night Out on Aug. 6.

Bike rodeos have been around since the early 2000s as a means of bringing together communities to teach bicycle safety under the guise of a rowdy, good time. They usually feature lessons on hand signals and gear checks as well as teaching young riders how to maneuver safely through fun obstacle courses.

dakota@thepicayune.com

