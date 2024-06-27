MFHS band garage sale June 29

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Help the Marble Falls High School band raise money for its 2025 trip to Hawaii while snapping up some bargains at the same time. The band is hosting a garage sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in the middle school parking lot, 1511 Pony Drive.

Don’t get confused: The sale is to benefit the Marble Falls High School band but is in the middle school parking lot on Pony Drive across from H-E-B.

The band is raising money to spend Spring Break in Hawaii next year.

