Fireworks stand benefits Black History Museum

St. Frederick Baptist Church is operating the new Mr. W Fireworks store on FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores. A portion of the fireworks sale proceeds will go to the church for its Black History Museum, which is currently under construction. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Purchase your rockets and sparklers from Mr. W Fireworks at 2224 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores and help build the Black History Museum in Marble Falls.

St. Frederick Baptist Church of Marble Falls is operating the store in a fundraising partnership with the owners.

“We’re set off the road a bit,” Jackson said about the store’s hard-to-find location. “But look for our barrels, streamers, and flags on the north side of the road. That’s us.”

Mr. W is owned by Dianna and Wayne Wildman of San Antonio, who have 260 stores, 140 superstores, and 200 outdoor stands across Texas and New Mexico.

“We work to get nonprofits to partner with us,” said the company’s Lynda Hammond. “We love to work with churches. It has so many benefits for them.”

The Black History Museum at St. Frederick’s, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls, now has a roof. Electricians and plumbers are finishing the interior wiring and plumbing. The church is paying for the work as it raises the money to complete the project debt-free. Next up: insulation and sheetrock.

According to the Rev. George Perry, the sheetrock has been purchased. He plans to install the insulation himself but will need help with the sheetrock. The building also needs windows, doors, flooring, exterior siding, roofing, and more.

Visit the Black History Museum’s webpage to donate or purchase your fireworks from the Cottonwood Shores stand. It will be open through July 4.

