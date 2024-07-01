Marble Falls cancels July 4 parade; fireworks and celebration still on

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first-ever July 4 parade in Marble Falls has been canceled due to a lack of entries, the Parks and Recreation Department announced on Monday, July 1.

The city said “plans are underway to ensure that next year’s celebration will be bigger and better.”

FIREWORKS SHOW

The fireworks show and celebration will be held on July 4 at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive. Dysfunkshun Junkshun will entertain the crowd in a special Marble Falls Summer Concert Series performance.

Visit the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s website for more information about the city’s Fourth of July plans.

