Dig into Dino Discovery Day at the Science Mill

An AI rendering of a Quetzalcoatlus, a pterosaur. Learn more about the creature during a showing of 'Flying Monsters 3D' at Dino Discovery Day at the Science Mill on June 22. Adobe Stock image

Explore the prehistoric world during Dino Discovery Day at the Science Mill. The event is Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the museum, 101 S. Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City.

Dino Discovery Day encourages young scientists to dig into a world of dinosaurs, fossils, and minerals through special, hands-on STEM activities, including:

Jurassic Explorers—Use a field notebook to gather facts about various dinosaurs, solve puzzles, and design your own dinosaur.

Impress Me!—Learn the difference between fossil impressions and fossil casts by creating your own.

Paleo Puzzles—Assemble dinosaur skeleton puzzles and illustrate what the creatures might have looked like when they roamed Earth.

Fossil Dig—Use excavating tools to unearth clues that tell the stories of the plants and animals that lived millions of years ago.

“Flying Monsters 3D”—Famous naturalist David Attenborough explains the rise and fall of pterosaurs, “flying” a glider to show how big the Quetzalcoatlus, at the time the largest known pterosaur species, really was.

Admission during Dino Discovery Day includes all 50 regular museum exhibits, daily activities, and access to the movie theater and gift shop. Tickets are $11 for ages 18-64, $9.50 for ages 3-17, $9 for ages 65 and older, and free for ages up to 2 years old. Discounts for Science Mill members, military members, and groups are available. You may purchase admission in advance or at the door.

The Science Mill is a 501(c)3 nonprofit museum that opened in 2015 to offer innovative science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs and interactive exhibits to all students, regardless of economic status, location, gender or race.

Go to sciencemill.org or call 844-263-640 for more information.

