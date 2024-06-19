SUBSCRIBE NOW

Seniors now ride free on CARTS Country Bus

06/19/24 | DailyTrib.com

The Capital Area Rural Transportation System is located at 801 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls. File photo

CARTS Country Bus is now providing free rides to seniors ages 60 and older in Burnet and Blanco counties.

The free service is also offered in Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette, and Lee counties and in the rural parts of Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties.

Personal care attendants accompanying seniors also ride for free.

CARTS, which stands for Capital Area Rural Transportation Service, was founded in 1978 to increase mobility for people in rural and suburban communities. Its service area extends over 7,000 square-miles and covers nine counties surrounding Austin. (Llano County residents use The Hop, which is operated by Hill Country Transit District.)

CARTS is most-often used for medical appointments, running errands, and general travel. It is funded by Texas Health and Human Services and the Older Americans Act of 1965.

To schedule a free ride or for more details, contact 512-478-RIDE (7433) or countrybus@ridecarts.com.

