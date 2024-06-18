‘Raise the Roof’ at Joseph’s Hammer fundraising concert

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dig into barbecue and dance the night away to music by Jake Hooker & the Outsiders during the “Raise the Roof” fundraiser for Joseph’s Hammer on Saturday, June 22. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Burnet Community Center, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet.

The event also includes an auction and raffle. Admission is $100; tickets are available online.

The nonprofit Joseph’s Hammer will use event proceeds to finish construction of a chapel at the Ellen Halbert Unit women’s prison in Burnet. The organization has raised $2.3 million to date to build the structure.

“The entire community is joining together to complete this worship center for women in our local prison,” said Joseph’s Hammer Director Pam Stevenson. “We have been telling people about the need for over six years, and our vision is finally becoming a reality.”

The June 22 fundraiser comes as officials work to bring in the final $275,000 necessary to complete the chapel’s construction, which began in March 2024.

“We are just about finished with the trim on the sides and around the building,” said site construction manager David McAngus. “We will start raising the roof this week.”

Once finished, the 8,250-square-foot facility will accommodate up to 300 women for church services and include a sports court, classrooms, a library, and offices.

“This chapel will provide so much more than a place for worship,” McAngus said.

For more information, visit the Joseph’s Hammer website or call Kara Chasteen at 512-963-2856.

Listen to a KBEY 103.9 FM interview with Lynn Zinnecker of Joseph’s Hammer.

editor@thepicayune.com

