Meet Burnet’s new genealogy librarian

Amanda Seim is the new genealogy librarian at the Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet. She is also a member of the Burnet County Historical Commission and chairman of The Falls on the Colorado Museum Board of Directors. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet resident and trained historian Amanda Seim became the new genealogy librarian at the Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet on June 1. She is a member of the Burnet County Historical Commission and chairman of The Falls on the Colorado Museum Board of Directors.

Seim has a Master of Arts in public history from Duquesne University in Pittsburg and was program coordinator at Compass Inn Museum in Pennsylvania before she and husband Daniel moved to the Highland Lakes in 2021.

At her own admission, Seim stepped into some big shoes. For 2½ years, Heather Bailey was head of the genealogy room but left to take over astechnical services supervisorat the Temple Public Library.

“Heather has done a wonderful job of getting the library archives organized,” Seim said. “I’m looking to pick up where she left off and help increase the public’s access to the resources here.”

Her involvement with The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls will help “bring those two worlds a little bit closer together,” she said. “We are looking to expand the community use of the genealogy center. Anyone doing local research is welcome to come and use the resources.”

The Herman Brown Free Library is located at 100 E. Washington St. on the courthouse square in Burnet. Visit its website at hermanbrownlibrary.org for an extensive catalog of online resources.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.