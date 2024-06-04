Sunset social in Granite Shoals

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A sunset viewed from Granite Shoals City Hall on a clear day. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Granite Shoals is hosting a sunset social for residents on the balcony of City Hall on Thursday, June 6, from 7-8:30 p.m.

The city will provide light refreshments, including snacks, sodas, water, and wine. Attendees are welcome to bring their own drinks, but they must be opened on site.

“Sometimes, we are really lucky and get gorgeous sunsets (at City Hall),” said Mayor Ron Munos when the event was announced on May 28. “The first meeting I came to, when I was on Planning and Zoning (commission), I couldn’t concentrate on the meeting because the sunset was so breathtaking.”

Granite Shoals City Hall sits atop a small granite mountain at 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. The building’s elevation and large, open balcony offer a clear view of the west.

Sunset is 8:34 p.m. Thursday, and the current National Weather Service forecast calls for clear skies that evening.

