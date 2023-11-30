Truck show toy drive, free pancakes Dec. 2 in Granite Shoals

The Ground Zero car and truck show is back for its fourth year at Quarry Park in Granite Shoals. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Granite Shoals has a fun day planned on Saturday, Dec. 2. First, fill up at Pancakes with the People from 9-11 a.m. at the Fire Station, 8410 RR 1431. Then, feast your eyes on the Ground Zero car and truck show, which benefits the Granite Shoals Police Officers Association’s annual Operation Fill the Boat toy drive. It revs up at 9 a.m. at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

The Ground Zero Car and Truck Club is expected to bring in over 120 tricked-out trucks for the fourth annual event. Participants will either drop off a toy or donate $35 to Operation Fill the Boat, which brings Christmas cheer to local children in need.

Admission is free for spectators, but toy and money donations are appreciated. Bring new, unwrapped toys if you wish to donate. On-site vendors will have food and merchandise for sale. Visitors can bring their own coolers for a $20 fee.

“It’s the biggest (truck show) in the Hill Country,” said Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortis during the City Council’s Nov. 28 meeting.

Residents can connect with the council during the first-ever Pancakes with the People. Enjoy a free breakfast and chat with city officials in a relaxed setting, ask questions, and voice concerns without the constraints of an official public meeting. Then, head over to Quarry Park with your toy drive donation.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.