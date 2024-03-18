Volunteers needed for The Warehouse in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Warehouse, 800 Industrial Blvd. in Marble Falls, is searching for additional volunteers to allow the thrift store to expand its days of operation. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Warehouse — a thrift store managed by the Highland Lakes Crisis Network at 800 Industrial Blvd. in Marble Falls — is searching for more volunteers to expand its hours of operation. The facility provides affordable furniture, housewares, and clothing for families in need.

Volunteers are needed for jobs such as picking up donations, working the front counter, coordinating online sales, and more. For full job descriptions, visit The Warehouse’s Facebook page.

“If you want to work in an organization that is focused on helping all those in the community emotionally, physically, and spiritually, then this is the place for you,” HLCN Secretary Stennis Shotts said. “Everything we’re trying to do is a ministry. We’re trying to show the unconditional love of Christ.”

The Crisis Network specifically hopes to attract male volunteers to handle the heavy lifting of The Warehouse’s larger items.

“We need all volunteers, men and women, but we really need some men to work to receive furniture and to pick up furniture,” Shotts said.

The lack of strong, male volunteers has created lag times for the nonprofit discount store, Shotts continued.

“We’re about three weeks behind right now on picking up furniture,” he said.

If successful, The Warehouse will be able to accomplish its short-term goal of keeping its doors open on Fridays and Saturdays. The HLCN thrift shop currently operates from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays and 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

“We’re not even open on the best days of the week: Friday and Saturday,” Shotts said. “Once we do that, we know we’re going to get a lot more donations.”

The Warehouse hopes to eventually shift its days of operation to Tuesday through Saturday once the Crisis Network attracts enough volunteers.

“Our long-term vision is for Monday to be our cleanup day,” Shotts said. “We’ll be open internally but not open to the public. That way, we can get all of our furniture in so that we’ll be ready Tuesday through Saturday for sales.”

The need for volunteers has grown since The Warehouse opened its doors to Highland Lakes families in May 2023.

“We’ve been doing great,” Shotts said.

Sales at the nonprofit are reinvested into the Crisis Network, Shotts said.

“This is not something where we’re generating money for profit, per se,” he said. “We’re generating money that we can put back into the community so that we can help with all the other ministries we have going on.”

If interested in volunteering, contact Shotts at 679-637-8367 or stennisshotts@gmail.com.

