HLCN’s The Warehouse offers free wares for those in need

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network celebrates the grand opening of its new facility, The Warehouse, on May 26. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network is celebrating its new “shopping” facility with a grand opening from 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 26. The Warehouse, 800 Industrial Blvd. in Marble Falls, will collect used furniture, appliances, and clothing donations to be redistributed to Highland Lakes families in need.

Another launch event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

People can browse The Warehouse’s selection of free items, including clothing for all sizes and ages, except babies. Families with infants can receive supplies through the Pregnancy and Life Center, one of HLCN’s partners.

“We tried to put together something that’s classy and makes people feel loved when they walk in,” said HLCN Executive Director Kevin Naumann. “We’re really excited about getting it open so we can begin serving the community with it.”

Any family in need that is already connected with a helping agency, such as the Marble Falls Independent School District, Community Resource Center, or an area church, are welcome to The Warehouse.

“As long as they’re connected with somebody, we feel like there’s power in those people bringing them by the hand over and letting them get things they need for free,” Naumann said.

Initial hours for The Warehouse are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. It will be open until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. You can schedule appointments outside of business hours by calling 325-423-3662.

Officials plan to expand the facility’s hours in the future. They also hope to eventually receive enough donations to sell a selection of items as fundraisers.

“Hopefully, we’ll have an overflow and abundance of items where we might be able to have certain things available for sale where people could purchase items to help support the mission of the organization,” Naumann said.

The new facility will be primarily run by volunteers.

“In order for it to really work and be successful, we’re going to need a whole lot of volunteers,” Naumann said. “Everything from running the store to going out and picking up and delivering furniture and also refurbishing. If anyone has time and talent available, we’ll use it.”

Guests at both launch events can tour the facility and enjoy refreshments. HLCN representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide further information on how to get involved with the network.

To learn more about the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, 702 Avenue T in Marble Falls, call 325-423-3662 or visit its website.

nathan@thepicayune.com