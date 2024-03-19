‘A Few Good Men’ cast and ticket dates announced

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The cast for the Hill Country Community Theatre production of 'A Few Good Men,' which runs April 12-21, 2024. Courtesy photo

The cast is set for “A Few Good Men” at the Hill Country Community Theatre. The military drama runs from April 12-21 at the nonprofit venue, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 4.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Under the direction of Hayli Isabell, this electrifying Broadway hit promises a riveting experience as it unfolds on stage.

The cast includes:

Jeff Jeffers as Lt. J.G. Daniel A. Kaffee

Priscilla Castañeda as Lt. Commander Jo Galloway

William Noyer as Lt. Col. Nathan Jessep

J.D. Cole as Lt. Jonathan James Kendrick

Brandon Gonzales as Private 1st Class Louden Downey

Brody Herman as Lance Corporal Harold Dawson

Kristopher Delosua as Lt. J.G. Sam Weinberg

Randy Creager as Capt. Issac Whitaker

Doug Heart as Capt. Mathew A. Markinson

Christian Faircloth as Lt. Jack Ross

Katherine Clay as Capt. Julie Rudolph

Teresa Etheridge as Corporal Howard

Joining the ensemble are Samantha Beltran and Honna Turner.

“A Few Good Men” is a gripping narrative about the trial of two Marines implicated in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay. As tensions rise and truths are unveiled, the play explores themes of loyalty, honor, and the pursuit of justice.

“We’re thrilled to bring this iconic play to our community,” said director Isabell in an HCCT media release announcing the cast and tickets. “Our cast has poured their hearts into embodying these complex characters, and we can’t wait to share their performances with our audience.”

“A Few Good Men” is rated PG-13 for mature audiences. Adult tickets are $27 plus fees; youth tickets are $17 plus fees. Before the general public sale, tickets will be available to donors on March 28 and to flex pass and season ticket holders on April 1.

Go to thehcct.org or call the box office at 830-798-8944 for tickets or more information.

Editor’s Note: The production’s start date was changed from April 5 to April 12 to avoid the mass influx of visitors expected in the Highland Lakes for the April 8 total solar eclipse, according to a post on the HCCT’s Facebook page.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.