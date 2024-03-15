Open Door Recovery House 5K on April 27

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Walk or run for recovery on April 27 in downtown Marble Falls. The Open Door Recovery House’s annual fundraiser starts at 8 a.m. at Harmony Park and ends at Lakeside Park. Check-in begins at 7 a.m.

Registration is $40 for ages 13 and older and includes a T-shirt. Teams of five or more racers pay $30 a person. Kids ages 12 and younger can run or walk for free with a paid parent or guardian.

Proceeds benefit Open Door, a faith-based nonprofit that offers a safe living space for women recovering from substance abuse. The Marble Falls facility has impacted the lives of more than 250 women across the state since its founding in 2010.

The 5K course goes from Main Street to Broadway down the length of Avenue T and takes a short detour on Second Street before turning onto Avenue S and Johnson Street. Runners then travel north on Avenue J, east on Yett Street, before making their final turn on Buena Vista Drive toward the finish line at Lakeside Park.

Those who want to support Open Door’s mission — but not take on a 5K — can sign up to be a cheerleader along the roughly 3-mile route, holding signs to motivate participants.

Walkers/runners can register online, by mail, or on the day of the race. Registration fees are non-refundable.

For more information, visit the Open Door Recovery House website.

