CASA gets $30K gift from Texas Bar Foundation

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area recently received a $30,000 donation from the Texas Bar Foundation. The money will go toward the extensive travel costs for court appointed special advocates who drive across Burnet, Llano, Blanco, Lampasas, and San Saba counties to support children in the foster care system.

“We are so thankful for the support from Texas Bar Foundation,” said local CASA Executive Director Brittany Grubbs in a media release. “It’s because of the continued generosity of our community and supporters like Texas Bar Foundation that CASA for the Highland Lakes Area can do the work we do advocating for children in foster care and their families.”

The Texas Bar Foundation has donated over $26 million to law-related programs since its founding in 1965.

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area is a nonprofit organization that is mostly funded through state and federal programs, but it still needs to raise about 40 percent of its operating budget through grants and donations. A grant on which the organization previously relied to help cover travel costs was recently discontinued, so the money from the foundation will be immensely helpful, Grubbs told DailyTrib.com.

CASA volunteers travel over 100,000 miles a year to support their assigned children, which amounts to about $65,000 in annual mileage expenses, she said.

Court appointed special advocates are specially trained volunteers assigned by the courts to help children and their families navigate the complicated and turbulent journey through the foster care system.

Visit CASA for the Highland Lakes Area’s website to learn more about the organization and how to volunteer.

