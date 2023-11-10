SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get certified as Master Naturalist or Master Gardener

11/10/23 | Suzanne Freeman

The Highland Lakes chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists and the Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association are each accepting applications for their 2024 certification classes. Sign up now for these once-a-year opportunities. 

Master Naturalist classes are Thursdays from Feb. 28-May 9, 2024. The cost is $200. 

“The people who go through the class volunteer at local parks like Inks Lake State Park, the (Inks Dam National) Fish Hatchery, and Longhorn Cavern (State Park),” Master Naturalist Bill McCartney said. “There are so many places they can volunteer their time to help further the objectives of those organizations.”

Students will learn about rangeland management, archeology, geology, entomology, aquatic ecology, Texas weather, ornithology, and, because of the April 8 eclipse, astronomy. 

“That’s not everything,” McCartney said. “Taking these classes means you’ll know a little bit about a lot of different things but enough so that you can provide information about these things to kids and adults who might be attending an activity at one of our venues.” 

To sign up, email Rick Vance at bluemax2253@yahoo.com.

MASTER GARDENERS

Master Gardener classes are Wednesdays for 11 weeks starting Feb. 7, 2024. The cost is $175. 

Students will learn about horticultural principles and practices with an emphasis on conservation and sustainability. Applications are online along with a list of class topics. For more information, email Joan Altobelli at jaltobelli@outlook.com.

suzanne@thepicayune.com

