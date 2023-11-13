St. Fred’s serves free Thanksgiving meal Nov. 18

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Henry Jackson shreds roasted turkey in advance of St. Frederick Baptist Church's community Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The church is located at 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls. All are welcome. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

The turkeys are roasting at St. Frederick Baptist Church in Marble Falls, which expects to feed 400-500 people during its annual Thanksgiving feast. The meal will be dished out on site at 301 Avenue N and distributed to shut-ins from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

“We’ll take plates of hot food with turkey, dressing, all the fixings, and dessert to about 250 people,” said organizer and church member Bessie Jackson.

Another 300-plus people are expected for food and fellowship at the church.

St. Frederick’s has been serving a community Thanksgiving dinner for 36 years now. It also operates Mission Outreach, which provides free meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays to walk-ins and shut-ins in the greater Marble Falls area.

All of the food is provided through donations, whether in goods or money.

“We’ve had more than 22 turkeys donated so far,” Jackson said as someone walked in the door with another 20-plus-pound frozen bird. “We’ve had donations from St. John’s Catholic Church here in Marble Falls, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Horseshoe Bay, and others.”

Trinity Episcopal Church in Marble Falls donated bell peppers from its garden.

“I want to say thank you to the community for once again helping make this work,” Jackson told DailyTrib.com. “And I want to thank all the churches who always help.”

Anyone who wants to eat or volunteer to serve can show up at the church on Saturday. All are welcome.

