Highland Lakes Crisis Network postpones Trust Initiative meeting to Feb. 4
The Highland Lakes Crisis Network has postponed its Trust Initiative meeting, which was to be Jan. 12, due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. The new meeting time is 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 4, in the Marble Falls Independent School District Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle.
“We are so sorry about this, but we have been backed into a corner by Omicron,” the Crisis Network wrote in a Jan. 11 newsletter. “We apologize for any inconvenience, but we also think this may allow the current variant to peak prior to our gathering.”
The meeting is meant to identify strategies to implement a community-wide vision focused on knowing, listening to, and caring for everyone in the Highland Lakes community.
In addition to hearing from community leaders and other attendees, the Feb. 4 meeting will include discussions with guest speakers RT Phillips, men’s pastor at Life Austin and co-founder of CORE, and Steve Price, a Marble Falls resident and former chief human resource officer for Dell Inc.
More information on the initiative is available on the Highland Lakes Crisis Network Community Trust Initiative webpage.