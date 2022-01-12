Highland Lakes Crisis Network postpones Trust Initiative meeting to Feb. 4

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network has postponed its first Trust Initiative meeting to Feb. 4. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network has postponed its Trust Initiative meeting, which was to be Jan. 12, due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. The new meeting time is 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 4, in the Marble Falls Independent School District Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle.

“We are so sorry about this, but we have been backed into a corner by Omicron,” the Crisis Network wrote in a Jan. 11 newsletter. “We apologize for any inconvenience, but we also think this may allow the current variant to peak prior to our gathering.”

The meeting is meant to identify strategies to implement a community-wide vision focused on knowing, listening to, and caring for everyone in the Highland Lakes community.

In addition to hearing from community leaders and other attendees, the Feb. 4 meeting will include discussions with guest speakers RT Phillips, men’s pastor at Life Austin and co-founder of CORE, and Steve Price, a Marble Falls resident and former chief human resource officer for Dell Inc.

More information on the initiative is available on the Highland Lakes Crisis Network Community Trust Initiative webpage.

