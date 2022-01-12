Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Highland Lakes Crisis Network postpones Trust Initiative meeting to Feb. 4

24 mins ago | DailyTrib.com
Highland Lakes Crisis Network in Marble Falls

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network has postponed its first Trust Initiative meeting to Feb. 4. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network has postponed its Trust Initiative meeting, which was to be Jan. 12, due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. The new meeting time is 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 4, in the Marble Falls Independent School District Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle. 

“We are so sorry about this, but we have been backed into a corner by Omicron,” the Crisis Network wrote in a Jan. 11 newsletter. “We apologize for any inconvenience, but we also think this may allow the current variant to peak prior to our gathering.” 

The meeting is meant to identify strategies to implement a community-wide vision focused on knowing, listening to, and caring for everyone in the Highland Lakes community. 

In addition to hearing from community leaders and other attendees, the Feb. 4 meeting will include discussions with guest speakers RT Phillips, men’s pastor at Life Austin and co-founder of CORE, and Steve Price, a Marble Falls resident and former chief human resource officer for Dell Inc.

More information on the initiative is available on the Highland Lakes Crisis Network Community Trust Initiative webpage.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Burnet County Democrats host state party chair candidate in virtual meeting

1 day ago | DailyTrib.com

Burnet County GOP chili cook-off raises money for high school scholarships

2 days ago | DailyTrib.com

Book a singing Valentine from Highland Lakes barbershop chorus

6 days ago | Daniel Clifton
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *